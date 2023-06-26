One dead after two-car crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a two-car crash in Scottsdale on Sunday evening.

Around 7 p.m., Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a two-car crash in the northbound lanes of Loop 101 near Mountain View Road. One of the vehicles involved ended upside down in a dry canal just east of the freeway. Details are limited, but DPS says one person is dead, and an investigation into the crash is underway.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the two right lanes of northbound Loop 101 near Mountain View Road are closed as crews clear the scene and investigate the crash. There is no estimated time of reopening.

