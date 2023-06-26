110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

One dead after two-car crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale

Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a two-car crash on Loop 101 near Mountain...
Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a two-car crash on Loop 101 near Mountain View Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:29 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a two-car crash in Scottsdale on Sunday evening.

Around 7 p.m., Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a two-car crash in the northbound lanes of Loop 101 near Mountain View Road. One of the vehicles involved ended upside down in a dry canal just east of the freeway. Details are limited, but DPS says one person is dead, and an investigation into the crash is underway.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the two right lanes of northbound Loop 101 near Mountain View Road are closed as crews clear the scene and investigate the crash. There is no estimated time of reopening.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit near Lost Dutchman park was teen missing from Tempe
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
Body found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa
The woman found dead in the vehicle was reported missing by her family two days before she was...
Woman found dead on Loop 202 in Mesa had been reported missing 2 days prior
Starting Labor Day, Village Camp will also have a bar, bistro and pool!
New ‘glamping’ experience opens in northern Arizona

Latest News

The Two Sides Fire was reported around 6 p.m. burning approximately 4 miles east of Morristown.
Brush fire closes State Route 74 near Morristown
The woman was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
MCSO looking for pickup truck involved in Phoenix hit-and-run that hospitalized woman
One person has serious to life-threatening injuries.
4 injured in crash on SR 74 near Lake Pleasant in Peoria
The area is expected to be closed for several hours.
Mulch fire breaks out in Sierra Vista