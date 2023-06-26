Your Life
Officers rescue dog stuck in Glendale canal

Police responded to find a tired German Shepherd dog swimming back and forth in the canal. Check out the video to see how officers got him out.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- A police officer armed with a pumpkin muffin helped save a dog who became stuck in a canal earlier this month in Glendale. And that is Something Good!

On June 17, Glendale police were dispatched to a canal on 79th Avenue just south of Bethany Home Road and arrived to find a German Shepherd dog swimming back and forth, unable to escape. Officer Sorensen went into the canal, but the dog wouldn’t come close enough.

Luckily, Officer Downey’s wife had packed him some freshly-baked pumpkin muffins for his patrol shift. Officer Downey handed a muffin to Officer Sorensen, who was able to convince the tired dog to come closer. The officer was able to take hold of the dog’s collar and help him out of the canal. The dog was soon reunited with his owner, who lived down the street. Great work, officers!

