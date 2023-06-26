110 ° Day Contest
MCSO looking for pickup truck involved in Phoenix hit-and-run that hospitalized woman

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
The woman was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:46 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Officer is looking for a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run that left a woman hospitalized in Phoenix on Sunday morning.

MCSO says the collision happened around 6:40 a.m. when a black pickup truck collided with an 83-year-old woman on Desert Hills Drive near 29th Avenue before driving off. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

MCSO officials describe the truck as a 2017-2022 Chevrolet Colorado or GMC Canyon pickup truck. Detectives say the truck should have damage on the passenger side, including the side mirror assembly.

The truck is described as a 2017-2022 Chevrolet Colorado or GMC Canyon pickup truck (not the...
The truck is described as a 2017-2022 Chevrolet Colorado or GMC Canyon pickup truck (not the actual vehicle).(Arizona's Family)

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at (602) 876-TIPS (8477) or (602) 876-1011.

