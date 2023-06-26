Your Life
Lottery tickets worth thousands sold in Chandler, Sun City West

Arizona lottery officials say players have won a combined $1,380,000 across different games over the past few days.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Check your lottery tickets! Arizona lottery officials say players have won a combined $1,380,000 across different games over the past few days.

The most recent wins happened in the Fantasy 5 Jackpot drawing on Saturday. Two tickets, each worth $89,000, were sold at a Safeway store (13503 E. Camino Del Sol in Sun City West) and a Pic-N-Run location (2104 Kachina Blvd. in Flagstaff). The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing were: 1, 12, 17, 25, 27.

Last week, five Scratchers prize-winning tickets were claimed, including a $500,000 Triple Bonus Crossword sold at Mohave Market Place located at 5480 SR 95 in Fort Mohave. Another $500,000 ticket (24K Gold) was sold at a Circle K store located at 3970 N. Flowing Wells Rd. in Tucson.

Other $100,000 winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Fry’s - 2010 S. Alma School Rd., Chandler (Triple Red 7′s)
  • Peak View Store - 3400 N. Fort Valley Rd., Flagstaff (Crossword Mania)
  • QuikTrip - 11604 W. Olive Ave., Youngstown (Hit $1,000)

