Hiking in the Arizona heat? Here are the body symptoms to watch out for

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As Monday marks the First Alert Weather Day of the season, Arizona’s Family spoke to the Phoenix Fire Department about how people, particularly hikers, can stay safe while outside.

Capt. Scott Douglas says when we reach these high triple-digit temperatures, they see an increase in mountain rescues and 911 calls. Therefore, people need to be prepared and to know their limits. Before you head out the door, drink water, eat a snack, wear the right clothes, and use sunscreen.

These temperatures can be deadly, so firefighters train year-round for emergencies and are prepared to tackle them today. They also urge people to use good judgment to stay safe as the summer wears on. So what are some heat-related illnesses to be mindful of? Heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Signs to watch out for

Heat Stroke:

High body temperature (103°F or higher)

Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Losing consciousness (passing out)

What to do if you need help? You need to call 911 right away as heat stroke is considered a medical emergency. While crews arrive, move to a cooler place and help lower the person’s temperature with cool clothes or a cool bath, and do not give the person anything to drink until paramedics arrive.

Heat Exhaustion:

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale, and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting (passing out)

