Hiking in the Arizona heat? Here are the body symptoms to watch out for

Staying hydrated, keeping a charged phone and wearing appropriate clothing can keep you safe when hiking in Arizona. Alaina Kwan reports.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:42 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As Monday marks the First Alert Weather Day of the season, Arizona’s Family spoke to the Phoenix Fire Department about how people, particularly hikers, can stay safe while outside.

Capt. Scott Douglas says when we reach these high triple-digit temperatures, they see an increase in mountain rescues and 911 calls. Therefore, people need to be prepared and to know their limits. Before you head out the door, drink water, eat a snack, wear the right clothes, and use sunscreen.

These temperatures can be deadly, so firefighters train year-round for emergencies and are prepared to tackle them today. They also urge people to use good judgment to stay safe as the summer wears on. So what are some heat-related illnesses to be mindful of? Heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Signs to watch out for

Heat Stroke:

  • High body temperature (103°F or higher)
  • Hot, red, dry, or damp skin
  • Fast, strong pulse
  • Headache
  • Dizziness
  • Nausea
  • Confusion
  • Losing consciousness (passing out)

What to do if you need help? You need to call 911 right away as heat stroke is considered a medical emergency. While crews arrive, move to a cooler place and help lower the person’s temperature with cool clothes or a cool bath, and do not give the person anything to drink until paramedics arrive.

Heat Exhaustion:

  • Heavy sweating
  • Cold, pale, and clammy skin
  • Fast, weak pulse
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Muscle cramps
  • Tiredness or weakness
  • Dizziness
  • Headache
  • Fainting (passing out)

