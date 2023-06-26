Your Life
‘Good Morning Arizona’ anchor Olivia Fierro leaving TV news after two decades

She left the family once before, but this time, it's for good. Our beloved anchor Olivia Fierro is leaving for some new adventures. Her last day is Thursday.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After two decades of being a part of our family and your morning routine, our treasure of a morning show anchor, Olivia Fierro, is leaving for a new adventure.

Fierro first came to 3TV as a reporter, her second on-camera job after reporting in Texas. After a few years, she went to Las Vegas to join our sister station, FOX 5, to anchor their evening newscast. But it wasn’t long before she came back, having built a special connection to the newsroom who helped her hit the ground running. For a number of years, she’s spent four hours a day on Good Morning Arizona alongside Scott Pasmore. Now life has different plans for her, and while we’re sad to hear her go, we know it’s a bittersweet announcement.

Olivia’s last day is Thursday. We’ll miss you!

Who’s replacing Olivia at the anchor desk?

For nearly 20 years, Tess Rafols has been a part of Arizona's Family -- and we're so excited to announce that she will now be anchoring with Scott Pasmore.

If you’ve waken up with us bright and early, you’ve surely seen Tess Rafols handling the early editions of GMAZ, but now it’ll be time for her to bask in a little more sleep (or at least, hit the snooze button later in the overnight hours). As another staple of our award-winning morning show, Tess will now anchor with Scott Pasmore from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Her new role officially begins on Friday.

