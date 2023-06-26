110 ° Day Contest
First Alert Weather Day: Temperatures rise above 110 in metro Phoenix

By Ian Schwartz
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:14 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The high heat is here in Phoenix! Monday is a First Alert Weather Day, with highs around the Valley hovering at about 112 degrees.

This entire week will be hot, with temperatures at or above 110 in the Valley. A ridge of high pressure has pushed in from the east and will keep our temperatures about 6 degrees above average for this time of year.

At the same time, a trough to the west of us will help pick up the wind in northern Arizona for Monday. Red Flag Warnings in northern and northeastern Arizona are also in effect Monday.

Gusts could climb to 45 miles per hour in the mountains in the next couple of days. Please use caution since the majority of fires each season are human-caused.

The high heat will intensify with temps climbing to around 114 by Saturday and Sunday in Phoenix. Remember to take breaks from the heat, drink plenty of water and monitor yourself for a heat-related illness.

