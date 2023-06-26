First Alert Weather Day: Hot, dry temperatures continue for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hot and dry weather will continue for metro Phoenix for the rest of the week, with highs just at or below 110 degrees. The latest model runs have moderated temperatures a bit through Friday. However, it looks like we could heat up rapidly for the Fourth of July Holiday weekend, with desert highs approaching 112-115 degrees.

There’s very little moisture around Arizona, so we’re not expecting much in the way of even mountain thunderstorms for the next several days. We could see a few isolated storms across Arizona on July 4th, but no desert dwellers.

The weather pattern hasn’t changed much in the past few weeks. A strong ridge of high pressure centered over northern Mexico and Texas continues to bring us hot temperatures. But since it hasn’t centered upon us, we’ve avoided record temperatures. Also, a persistent trough of low pressure in California has kept the heat away. That is leaving the scene by the weekend, and the ridge of high pressure is building in from the Pacific strong enough to push temps to near 115 in the deserts.

On this day in 1990, Phoenix recorded its highest temperature ever at 122 degrees. Also of note, it has never rained on this day in Yuma, Arizona, since weather records were started in the late 1800s.

