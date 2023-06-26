Diamondbacks drop two games versus Giants, open three-game series against league-best Rays

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After wrapping up a weekend series against the red-hot San Francisco Giants, the Arizona Diamondbacks head home to Chase Field to take on the league-best Tampa Bay Rays.

The Diamondbacks (47-32) narrowly avoided a sweep, dropping the first two games of the series before coming out on top on Sunday, 5-2. Zach Davies got lit up again in Friday’s 8-5 loss, raising his ERA to 7.82 this season. “Road Ace” Merrill Kelly got knocked around on Saturday, allowing five earned runs on 10 hits before claiming the loss.

But in an unexpected turnaround, struggling Ryne Nelson pitched a terrific game on Sunday, only allowing one run through seven innings of work. Nelson’s seven innings matched his career best, driving the Diamondbacks to avoid a sweep in another series. Only the Rays and Baltimore Orioles have been able to do the same.

“I’ve been trying to prove that I can get deep into games, and I’ve been trying to keep the pitch count down to have that opportunity,” Nelson said. “Just one, build off of it and keep moving forward.”

Take a bow, Ryne. 👏



An absolute gem of a start from the rookie righty. pic.twitter.com/JGbucCy07l — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 25, 2023

Ketel Marte and Christian Walker both stayed hot over the weekend, as Marte went 5-for-12 with two home runs while Walker went 6-for-11 with three doubles.

The Diamondbacks currently hold a 2.5-game lead over the second-place Giants in the NL West, three games ahead of the Dodgers and 9.5 games ahead of the surprisingly-bad San Diego Padres. But with the Rays coming to town on Tuesday, that lead has a chance to be thinned out by Thursday.

The Rays have the best record in all of baseball with a 54-27 record and are currently on pace for 108 wins. The Diamondbacks have a challenging series ahead, but it’s an opportunity for third baseman Evan Longoria to play against his former club. He spent a decade of his career there and created unforgettable memories for Tampa Bay sports fans.

A fan favorite, Longoria holds numerous franchise records, including at-bats (5,450), walks (569), doubles (338), runs (780), runs batted in (892), and home runs (261). Longoria just faced off against his other former club, the Giants, where he received an ovation prior to his first at-bat in the series.

On Tuesday, Diamondbacks’ ace Zac Gallen (9-2, 2.84 ERA) will take on the Rays in game one of the series, followed up by southpaw Tommy Henry (4-1, 4.31 ERA) and Zach Davies (1-4, 7.82) on Wednesday and Thursday. The Diamondbacks are focused on retaining their lead in the NL West, as the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are lurking not too far behind.

