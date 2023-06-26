Deadly crash closes major central Phoenix intersection

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a deadly crash shut down a major central Phoenix intersection Monday morning.

Police were called out to intersection of 16th Street and Thomas Road before 5 a.m. When authorities arrived, they found at least one person dead, but no other information has been released. Video from the scene showed a Tesla sedan and an SUV with front-end damage, with a third vehicle rolled over near a sidewalk.

On Twitter, authorities asked drivers to avoid the area, as all four directions are closed. It’s unclear when the intersection will reopen. However drivers should expect closures to last through the morning commute.

Police are investigating a fatal collision at 16th Street and Thomas Road.



All directions of traffic at the intersection will be closed throughout this investigation. pic.twitter.com/YvMSUn3h95 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 26, 2023

