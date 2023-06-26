110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Deadly crash closes major central Phoenix intersection

A Tesla and SUV showed front-end damage with a third vehicle tipped over.
A Tesla and SUV showed front-end damage with a third vehicle tipped over.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:47 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a deadly crash shut down a major central Phoenix intersection Monday morning.

Police were called out to intersection of 16th Street and Thomas Road before 5 a.m. When authorities arrived, they found at least one person dead, but no other information has been released. Video from the scene showed a Tesla sedan and an SUV with front-end damage, with a third vehicle rolled over near a sidewalk.

On Twitter, authorities asked drivers to avoid the area, as all four directions are closed. It’s unclear when the intersection will reopen. However drivers should expect closures to last through the morning commute.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit near Lost Dutchman park was teen missing from Tempe
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
Body found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa
The woman found dead in the vehicle was reported missing by her family two days before she was...
Woman found dead on Loop 202 in Mesa had been reported missing 2 days prior
Starting Labor Day, Village Camp will also have a bar, bistro and pool!
New ‘glamping’ experience opens in northern Arizona

Latest News

Teen accused of killing 15-year-old in San Tan Valley sentenced to life in prison
Joshua McCoy was 15-year-old when he was murdered on the doorstep of his home in September 2021.
Family of San Tan Valley murder victim reacts to convicted teen sentenced to life in prison
The mobile unit has frozen towels that can wrap around your head and vests which can be filled...
How Arizona firefighters keep cool while working in the summer
How Arizona firefighters keep cool while working in the heat