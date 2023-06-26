Your Life
Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. named MLB All-Star Game finalists

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll (7) follows through on a two RBI double during the fifth...
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll (7) follows through on a two RBI double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Aaron Schmidt
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Diamondbacks’ rookie phenom Corbin Carroll and newly-acquired Lourdes Gurriel Jr. are among the National League outfield finalists for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, MLB announced Thursday.

In addition to the pair of Diamondbacks, other finalists for the NL All-Star Game are Mookie Betts from the Dodgers and Michael Harris II from the Braves. Outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. from the Braves received the highest number of votes among all players, automatically securing him a starting spot in the NL outfield.

Carroll would be the first Diamondbacks rookie ever to earn a fan-selected start and the second Diamondbacks rookie ever to appear in the midsummer classic, joining Wade Miley (2012). The speedy outfielder is batting .290 with 16 home runs and 23 stolen bases, gaining notoriety around the league and garnering serious MVP consideration.

Gurriel Jr. is aiming for his first career All-Star appearance, as the 29-year-old is batting .275 with 11 home runs and 44 RBIs. Gurriel Jr. accumulated.

Phase 2 of voting opens Monday, where fans can vote at MLB.com/vote for who starts at each position in the MLB All-Star Game. Fans can only vote once a day every 24 hours. Voting ends June 29, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. EDT. where the winners will be announced at 4 p.m. Arizona time on ESPN.

