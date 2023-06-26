110 ° Day Contest
Brush fire closes State Route 74 near Morristown

The Two Sides Fire was reported around 6 p.m. burning approximately 4 miles east of Morristown.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:12 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A brush fire has closed parts of a highway in Maricopa County just east of Morristown on Sunday afternoon.

The Two Sides Fire was reported around 6 p.m. burning approximately 4 miles east of Morristown on State Route 74 near 235th Avenue. The Arizona State Forestry says the fire is around 100 acres and active on both the north and south sides, and multiple engines and hand crews are battling the blaze.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says that due to the brush fire, and a crash investigation working east of the fire near Lake Pleasant, State Route 74 is closed in both directions from milepost 5 to 24. There is no estimated time of reopening. Grand Avenue is an alternate route to get from Phoenix to Wickenburg.

State Route 74 is closed in both directions from milepost 5 to 24 due to a brush fire and a...
