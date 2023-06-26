Boycott Bar is one of a few lesbian bars left in the US and the only one in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Boycott Bar in Phoenix is said to be one of just 21 lesbian bars in America. The owner Audrey Corley started throwing parties for the lesbian community at Valley bars and restaurants 19 years ago. The first event was a hit and they continued to grow—enough so that eventually Corley was able to open her own bar—first in Glendale and then moving into Phoenix’s prominently gay Melrose District with Boycott Bar.

“It’s a community. It’s a whole different community and everyone is accepted in love and in this little mile strip because that’s really what it is. They call it the Melrose Mile,” Corley says. She is a Valley native, a hometown girl with a tough start. She grew up in West Phoenix, went to Carl Hayden High School, and then to Phoenix College. She credits her mentors and time playing basketball at Phoenix College.

“The first team that I was part of at Phoenix College changed my whole life and got me the direction I needed,” said Corley. Boycott Bar is getting a lot of national attention as of late. Roku featured the bar in a series called The Lesbian Bar Project. The docuseries says in 1980 there were 200 lesbian bars in America and that number has since dwindled to just 21.

“People always ask, why is that? And a lot of things have happened throughout technology. In the years we’ve become more inclusive and more accepted, right?” she said. “It’s been used that we feel free to go to certain places now whereas before you kind of just had to hide in your one little space back when I was coming out and things like that.”

She says Boycott Bar is the only lesbian bar in Arizona. “Boycott Bar, to me, is actually a place for people. It means we boycott the norm. We’re a place where people can come and be who they want to be. Regardless of what you think-- gender, race, anyone--you’re welcome here,” Corley said.

Corley even keeps her bar open on holidays for those who may not be accepted at home. Her business plan is growing. Along with Boycott Bar, she’s moving into the tacos and tequila space-- opening a restaurant called Dahlia in the Coronado neighborhood sometime in mid-July.

