110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Suspect arrested after allegedly driving stolen car into Glendale home

The car ended up crashing into a home near 59th and Maryland avenues.
The car ended up crashing into a home near 59th and Maryland avenues.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:22 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A driver is in custody after police say they drove a stolen car into a Glendale home on Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., Glendale police officers located a stolen vehicle near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Police tried to stop the car around 63rd and Maryland Avenues when they say the driver ran a red light and drove away. Officers did not chase the car but followed them north onto 59th Avenue. A short time later, the car ended up crashing into a home near 59th and Maryland avenues.

Officers soon found the driver of the vehicle in the backyard of the home and took them into custody. Police say the residents inside and home and the suspect were not injured. An investigation is underway. The suspect has not been identified.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit near Lost Dutchman park was teen missing from Tempe
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
Body found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa
The woman found dead in the vehicle was reported missing by her family two days before she was...
Woman found dead on Loop 202 in Mesa had been reported missing 2 days prior
An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper is recovering in the hospital after being shot...
Chase, shootout ends with man dead, Phoenix officer and DPS trooper hospitalized

Latest News

Federal prosecutors allege that 67-year-old Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph killed his wife during a...
Girlfriend of Arizona man who killed wife on safari trip sentenced to 17 years in prison
A man and a woman were found unconscious and not breathing inside burning home in west Phoenix...
2 people pulled from west Phoenix house fire have died, police say
Ohio abortion generic
Abortion in America: How access and attitudes have changed through the centuries
FILE - The CBS logo appears at their broadcast center in New York on May 10, 2017. CBS News has...
CBS News effort shows the growth in solutions journalism to combat bad news fatigue