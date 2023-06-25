Suspect arrested after allegedly driving stolen car into Glendale home

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A driver is in custody after police say they drove a stolen car into a Glendale home on Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., Glendale police officers located a stolen vehicle near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Police tried to stop the car around 63rd and Maryland Avenues when they say the driver ran a red light and drove away. Officers did not chase the car but followed them north onto 59th Avenue. A short time later, the car ended up crashing into a home near 59th and Maryland avenues.

Officers soon found the driver of the vehicle in the backyard of the home and took them into custody. Police say the residents inside and home and the suspect were not injured. An investigation is underway. The suspect has not been identified.

