Multi-vehicle collision shuts down I-17 in Phoenix

The southbound lanes of the I-17 at Happy Valley Road as crews clear the scene and investigate...
The southbound lanes of the I-17 at Happy Valley Road as crews clear the scene and investigate the crash.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:26 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A multi-vehicle crash has caused a closure on the southbound lanes of I-17 in Phoenix freeway on Saturday evening.

Details on the crash are limited, but the Department of Public Safety says the collision has forced crews to close the southbound lanes of I-17 at Happy Valley Road as crews clear the scene and investigate the crash.

The northbound lanes are unaffected, but motorists are advised to expect delays and seek alternative routes. It is unknown if the crash caused any injuries. There is no estimated time of reopening.

