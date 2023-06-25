Mulch fire breaks out in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and fire officials are working to put out a mulch fire that sparked Sunday afternoon. The fire is within the City of Sierra Vista Compost Facility.

Sierra Vista Police, Fire and EMS announced that officials were working hard to keep the fire contained to the transfer station mulch area of the facility, located near Highway 90 and Moson Road, but they expect the blaze to continue, given today’s extreme heat.

A video of the blaze is below:

The area is expected to be closed for several hours.

Community residents are asked to avoid the area, if possible, for the next several hours.

