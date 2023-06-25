Los Dos Molinos brings the spicy for happy hour!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you love spicy food and real New Mexico chile, then you need to stop by Los Dos Molinos! This place has been around the valley for decades and has some deep New Mexican roots.

Their happy hour is Tuesday through Friday from 3-6 p.m. They don’t have a ton of items, but it’s enough to get you full at a good price! They have a classic cheese crisp for $4 to start. How about their decently-sized Mexican pizza for $5? It has that great New Mexico red chile with a bit of heat! They have a hearty serving of nachos for $6, and you can add some of their delicious red chile marinated pork adovada for $4. Their queso dip with green chile is $4 and their chorizo dip comes in at $6. Street tacos go for $2 during happy hour, too.

They have several Valley locations to try out some great Mexican food with NM flare!

