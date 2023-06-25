Man dies while biking after reported hit-and-run in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Officers are investigating an early morning hit-and-run crash in central Phoenix.

A bicyclist headed south along 7th Street near Camelback Road was hit by two vehicles Sunday morning, just after 3 a.m. Phoenix police officers responded to reports of a crash involving a man on a bike, and when they arrived, they found the man with severe injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned the cyclist was riding south on his bike when the first vehicle caused him to fall and sped away from the scene. While the cyclist was on the ground, a second vehicle hit him and drove away.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. 7th Street between Colter Street and Oregon Avenue was temporarily closed for a few hours for the investigation and has since reopened.

This story is still developing. Stay with Arizona’s Family for further updates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.