110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man dies while biking after reported hit-and-run in central Phoenix

The cyclist died at the scene.
The cyclist died at the scene.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Officers are investigating an early morning hit-and-run crash in central Phoenix.

A bicyclist headed south along 7th Street near Camelback Road was hit by two vehicles Sunday morning, just after 3 a.m. Phoenix police officers responded to reports of a crash involving a man on a bike, and when they arrived, they found the man with severe injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned the cyclist was riding south on his bike when the first vehicle caused him to fall and sped away from the scene. While the cyclist was on the ground, a second vehicle hit him and drove away.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. 7th Street between Colter Street and Oregon Avenue was temporarily closed for a few hours for the investigation and has since reopened.

This story is still developing. Stay with Arizona’s Family for further updates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit near Lost Dutchman park was teen missing from Tempe
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
Body found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa
The woman found dead in the vehicle was reported missing by her family two days before she was...
Woman found dead on Loop 202 in Mesa had been reported missing 2 days prior
An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper is recovering in the hospital after being shot...
Chase, shootout ends with man dead, Phoenix officer and DPS trooper hospitalized

Latest News

Free diapers available through Maricopa County's 'Diaper Bank' program
The goal is to excite students about STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) subjects.
Students create robots with baseball skills for competition at Chase Field
According to new data, 1 in 2 U.S. families struggle to afford diapers nationwide.
Free diapers available for families in Maricopa County through ‘Diaper Bank’ program
The southbound lanes of the I-17 at Happy Valley Road as crews clear the scene and investigate...
Multi-vehicle collision shuts down I-17 in Phoenix