Free diapers available for families in Maricopa County through ‘Diaper Bank’ program

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - According to the National Diaper Bank Network, the average baby goes through 8 to 12 diapers a day, which can set you back around $70 each month. Maricopa County is working to ease the financial stress on families by giving away 700,000 free diapers.

According to new data, 1 in 2 U.S. families struggle to afford diapers nationwide. “Diapers can range per month, anywhere from $50 to $75 per child. That means a family may have to decide between putting gas in their tank, food on the table, or properly diapering their child,” said Human Services Director Jacqueline Edwards.

Unfortunately, that includes Toni Sesselman, who moved to Arizona from New Jersey. “Me being unemployed right now, it definitely helps financially a lot,” she said. Edwards says the price of diapers has increased, and pay hasn’t kept up for many families. “Just like everything else in our community, inflation has happened and the cost of goods has increased,” Edwards said. “That impacts families significantly, including the cost of diapers.”

The ‘Diaper Bank’ is funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The program offers diapers in various sizes from newborn to older children, including young adult sizes for children with special needs.

The monthly supply from Maricopa County’s Diaper Bank provides eligible families approximately $75 worth of diapers per child. “We will get them 150 diapers per child, for that specific month. We have seen parents come away with these diapers in tears, because they have had to make really difficult decisions,” Edwards said.

The Diaper Bank is available for Maricopa County families residing outside the cities of Phoenix, Glendale, and Mesa. Still, the need is so great across Maricopa County that not everyone qualifies. Eligible families must be within 150% of the federal poverty level. “For a family of four, they can’t make any more than $60,000 a year. So a lot of our families who have SNAP benefits, WIC benefits, or are on AHCCCS, they automatically qualify to receive diapers,” Edwards said.

Diapers are distributed every Tuesday and Thursday from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. while supplies last at the Maricopa County Head Start Office in Mesa at 1001 W. Southern Avenue, Suite 106. No appointment is necessary.

To determine eligibility for the diaper distribution program, interested individuals are encouraged to contact the Maricopa County Human Services Department at 602-372-3700.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.