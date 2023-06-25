First Alert Weather Day Monday as Phoenix sees the hottest day of the year so far

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Today marks the hottest day of the year so far! Temperatures reached 111 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor airport. On average, over the last 30 years, the first 110-degree day is on June 11 in Phoenix.

Dry conditions are expected to continue throughout the work week, with another hot day on Monday. Our forecast high is 111 degrees. There is an Excessive Heat Warning for a majority of southern Arizona, including areas like Tucson, Sierra Vista and Safford, where temps could be between 105-110. Expect breezy to windy conditions across the state over the next couple of days, which will increase fire danger. There is a Fire Weather Watch along the Rim and out toward Prescott because of strong winds and very dry conditions. We could see gusts to 45 mph through Tuesday.

There is also a Red Flag Warning in northern Arizona Monday because of these conditions. A trough to the north of our region will kick up the wind over the next couple of days. Because of these conditions, plus the low relative humidity we are expecting across the state, this will create elevated fire weather conditions. This trough will also cool our temperatures down a few degrees throughout the week, with highs shy of 110.

