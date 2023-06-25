110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

First Alert Weather Day Monday as Phoenix sees the hottest day of the year so far

Dry conditions are expected to continue throughout the work week, with another hot day on Monday. Holly Bock has the forecast.
By Holly Bock
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 4:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Today marks the hottest day of the year so far! Temperatures reached 111 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor airport. On average, over the last 30 years, the first 110-degree day is on June 11 in Phoenix.

Dry conditions are expected to continue throughout the work week, with another hot day on Monday. Our forecast high is 111 degrees. There is an Excessive Heat Warning for a majority of southern Arizona, including areas like Tucson, Sierra Vista and Safford, where temps could be between 105-110. Expect breezy to windy conditions across the state over the next couple of days, which will increase fire danger. There is a Fire Weather Watch along the Rim and out toward Prescott because of strong winds and very dry conditions. We could see gusts to 45 mph through Tuesday.

There is also a Red Flag Warning in northern Arizona Monday because of these conditions. A trough to the north of our region will kick up the wind over the next couple of days. Because of these conditions, plus the low relative humidity we are expecting across the state, this will create elevated fire weather conditions. This trough will also cool our temperatures down a few degrees throughout the week, with highs shy of 110.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit near Lost Dutchman park was teen missing from Tempe
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
Body found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa
The woman found dead in the vehicle was reported missing by her family two days before she was...
Woman found dead on Loop 202 in Mesa had been reported missing 2 days prior
Starting Labor Day, Village Camp will also have a bar, bistro and pool!
New ‘glamping’ experience opens in northern Arizona

Latest News

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5pm update for 6/25/2023
110s are on their way to Phoenix.
110s in the forecast ahead; First Alert Weather Day tomorrow
First Alert Weather (7am) Update for Sunday, 06/25/23
AZFamily First Alert Weather 9pm update for 6/24/2023