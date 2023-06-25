Airfares from Phoenix are dropping in August

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If high airfares kept you from booking a dream vacation this summer, you might want to take another look. Prices to several international destinations are dropping in early- to mid-August. Airfares are often half-price compared to flights in June and July.

Here are some of the sale prices for *base* fares, meaning you might have to pay extra for seat selection and luggage:

PHX - Buenos Aires, Argentina:

July: $1200 (average)

August: $770 on American Airlines

PHX - Stockholm, Sweden

July: $1,600 (average)

August: as low as $650 on American Airlines

Santiago, Chile

July: $1100 (average)

August: as low as $650 on Delta, United and American Airlines

Copenhagen, Denmark

July: $1800 (average)

August: as low as $760 on Delta Airlines

Cancun, Mexico

July: $650 (standard)

August: as low as $275 on United Airlines

Remember that prices change constantly, and you’re likely to find the best deals if you fly mid-week (Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays). Unfortunately for parents (and teachers), the price drop coincides with the start of the new school year. Still, if you can take vacation time in the late summer, you can take advantage of this sudden drop in prices on the major airlines.

There are plenty of things to do in Cancun year-round, and despite some warnings from the US State Department in early 2023, it is safe for tourists to visit Mexico. If you’ve never considered a trip to Stockholm or Copenhagen, Scandinavia might be a perfect destination for August. The heat will still be sweltering in Arizona, so cooling off on the islands around Stockholm might be a nice change of pace.

Remember: it’s winter in Buenos Aires and Santiago, so expect daily highs in the 60s in August!

