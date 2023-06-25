110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

4 injured in crash on SR 74 near Lake Pleasant in Peoria

One person has serious to life-threatening injuries.
One person has serious to life-threatening injuries.(Source: MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Four people are hospitalized after a car crash on State Route 74 near Peoria on Sunday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers and Peoria Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 74 near the Bypass Road near Lake Pleasant. DPS officials say a person from one of the vehicles tried to run away from the accident scene but was quickly caught. Four people were taken to the hospital, one with serious to life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash. State Route 74 will be closed in both directions as crews work to clear the scene and continue to investigate. There is no estimated time of reopening.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers and Peoria Police were called to a two-vehicle...
Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers and Peoria Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 74 near the Bypass Road near Lake Pleasant.(Arizona's Family)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit near Lost Dutchman park was teen missing from Tempe
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
Body found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa
The woman found dead in the vehicle was reported missing by her family two days before she was...
Woman found dead on Loop 202 in Mesa had been reported missing 2 days prior
Starting Labor Day, Village Camp will also have a bar, bistro and pool!
New ‘glamping’ experience opens in northern Arizona

Latest News

The area is expected to be closed for several hours.
Mulch fire breaks out in Sierra Vista
Mulch fire breaks out at transfer station mulch area
Phoenix Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard, center, gestures a play during the fourth quarter of a...
Last-place Mercury fire coach Vanessa Nygaard and replace her with assistant Nikki Blue
The cyclist died at the scene.
Man dies while biking after reported hit-and-run in central Phoenix