4 injured in crash on SR 74 near Lake Pleasant in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Four people are hospitalized after a car crash on State Route 74 near Peoria on Sunday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers and Peoria Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 74 near the Bypass Road near Lake Pleasant. DPS officials say a person from one of the vehicles tried to run away from the accident scene but was quickly caught. Four people were taken to the hospital, one with serious to life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash. State Route 74 will be closed in both directions as crews work to clear the scene and continue to investigate. There is no estimated time of reopening.

