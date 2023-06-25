110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

12 taken to hospital after too much chlorine put in Texas pool, firefighters say

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.
The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:58 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - Firefighters say 12 people, including several children, were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to too much chlorine in a west Houston pool.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at a lazy river pool at the Club Westside fitness club.

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.

Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Peña said in a tweet that exposure to too much chlorine can provoke asthma, nausea and skin and eye irritation.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit near Lost Dutchman park was teen missing from Tempe
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
Body found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa
The woman found dead in the vehicle was reported missing by her family two days before she was...
Woman found dead on Loop 202 in Mesa had been reported missing 2 days prior
An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper is recovering in the hospital after being shot...
Chase, shootout ends with man dead, Phoenix officer and DPS trooper hospitalized

Latest News

FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Russian mercenary group revolt against Moscow fizzles but exposes vulnerabilities
Harris marks anniversary of Dobbs decision amid abortion rights rallies
Free diapers available through Maricopa County's 'Diaper Bank' program
File - Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, July...
One year later, Supreme Court’s abortion decision both scorned and praised