110s in the forecast ahead; First Alert Weather Day tomorrow

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Here comes the heat… Summer in the desert has arrived, folks! Be careful out there, and drink plenty of water.

Brace yourself for Sunday. We are expected to reach 110 degrees marking the first 110-plus day of the year. The heat does not stop there for the Valley; we are tracking a First Alert Weather Day for Monday as highs are expected to reach 112!

Plan on this upcoming week to be extremely hot. An excessive heat warning will be in effect for the Tucson area but not for the Valley. The Valley is still under an air quality advisory for the next couple of days. Stay cool out there!

