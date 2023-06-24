Teen boy shot in Phoenix; suspect on the loose

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen boy is in the hospital after a shooting in Phoenix on Friday night. Officers say the teen boy was shot and running away from a man inside a car. The suspect took off, and the teen was found near 101st and Campbell avenues. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police searched the area but were unable to find the suspect. Detectives are speaking to witnesses, and the investigation is ongoing. No description of the suspect’s car has been released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.