Teen boy shot in Phoenix; suspect on the loose

The teen was found in an open area near 101st and Campbell avenues.
The teen was found in an open area near 101st and Campbell avenues.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:01 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen boy is in the hospital after a shooting in Phoenix on Friday night. Officers say the teen boy was shot and running away from a man inside a car. The suspect took off, and the teen was found near 101st and Campbell avenues. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police searched the area but were unable to find the suspect. Detectives are speaking to witnesses, and the investigation is ongoing. No description of the suspect’s car has been released.

