Scottsdale nightclub’s plan to add location in Gilbert receives pushback

A proposal to bring the nightclub and restaurant Bottled Blonde to downtown Gilbert has the community divided.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:05 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The proposal for a new nightlife entertainment spot in downtown Gilbert has the community divided. “We would love a nightclub around here,” said Vicki Potter, who lives in Gilbert. “I’m not really pleased with it. I don’t think it’s a good fit,” said Gilbert resident Liliana Preciado.

The company that owns the restaurant nightclub Bottled Blonde in downtown Scottsdale is looking to add a location in downtown Gilbert where Burgies Coffee used to be. This location would include a two-story building with a full-service restaurant and beer garden. They also said there will be a focus on sports and entertainment.

The current proposal drew a backlash in the community, and a petition on Change.org aims to stop the project. It gained nearly 1,500 signatures in two days. “It’s the type of nighttime entertainment apparently their servers wear lingerie which doesn’t fit the family-friendly vibe of Gilbert,” said Potter.

Not everyone in Gilbert is against the proposed addition to downtown. Some, like Preciado, feel like it’s what downtown lacks. “If we were to have more entertainment or more fun then we would enjoy it even more here downtown, more people would come and it would be a busier street,” she said.

The town of Gilbert released this post on the city website about the current proposed project:

The owners of Bottled Blonde released these comments when Arizona’s Family reached out for comment:

