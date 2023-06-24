Police seek suspects in connection with May shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are searching for two suspects involved in a shooting that happened in Phoenix in May.
Investigators have released surveillance footage that, according to police, shows two Hispanic males running from the scene of a shooting that happened on Friday, May 5, just before midnight near the bus stop at 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road.
A man was shot multiple times at the bus stop just before the two were seen running away. A stray bullet also struck a nearby vehicle, injuring an adult and a toddler.
Below is a clip of the edited footage from Silent Witness:
