Police seek suspects in connection with May shooting in Phoenix

Investigators believe the shooting involved the men in the surveillance footage.
Investigators believe the shooting involved the men in the surveillance footage.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are searching for two suspects involved in a shooting that happened in Phoenix in May.

Investigators have released surveillance footage that, according to police, shows two Hispanic males running from the scene of a shooting that happened on Friday, May 5, just before midnight near the bus stop at 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

A man was shot multiple times at the bus stop just before the two were seen running away. A stray bullet also struck a nearby vehicle, injuring an adult and a toddler.

Below is a clip of the edited footage from Silent Witness:

Both men were seen running from the scene of a shooting that happened at a bus stop in Phoenix in May.

