Police seek suspects in connection with May shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are searching for two suspects involved in a shooting that happened in Phoenix in May.

Investigators have released surveillance footage that, according to police, shows two Hispanic males running from the scene of a shooting that happened on Friday, May 5, just before midnight near the bus stop at 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

A man was shot multiple times at the bus stop just before the two were seen running away. A stray bullet also struck a nearby vehicle, injuring an adult and a toddler.

Below is a clip of the edited footage from Silent Witness:

Both men were seen running from the scene of a shooting that happened at a bus stop in Phoenix in May.

