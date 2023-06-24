110 ° Day Contest
Here comes the heat; First Alert Weather Day to come Monday

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day.
By Paul Horton
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:51 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A fantastic way to start the weekend, we had a low this morning of 72 degrees. Get ready cause here comes the heat. All of this sunlight has sparked high ozone levels. A High Pollution Advisory is in effect today and Sunday for the Valley and Maricopa County. The HPA is also today through Monday for Pinal County.

Look for warmer conditions under sunny skies on Saturday. Highs are nearing 110 by Sunday, but we should stay below that mark here in the Valley. After an impressive June cool streak, we have declared a First Alert for High Heat beginning Monday with our first 110 of the year. For the folks in the southeastern part of the state, an Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the potential risk of heat-related illnesses, especially those working outdoors.

High pressure, dominating the Southern Plains and Texas with scorching heat, should build in from the west and keep our temperatures above average, 109-112, through the rest of the week.

