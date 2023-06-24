110 ° Day Contest
The heat is on with a First Alert Day on Monday for the Phoenix-area

By Steven Sarabia
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 4:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The heat is on this weekend for the Valley. Highs this Saturday will reach around 108 degrees in the afternoon with clear sunny skies. Remember to drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, and stay in the shade while outdoors.

Brace yourself for Sunday. We are expected to reach 110 degrees marking the first 100-plus day of the year. The heat does not stop there for the Valley; we are tracking a First Alert Weather Day for Monday as highs are expected to reach 112!

Plan on this upcoming week to be extremely hot. An excessive heat warning will be in effect for the Tucson area but not for the Valley. The Valley is still under an air quality advisory for the next couple of days. Stay cool out there!

