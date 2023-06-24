110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Grammy award-winning rapper Doja Cat coming to Phoenix in November

Doja Cat arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles....
Doja Cat arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Grammy awarding-winning rapper Doja Cat will be coming to Phoenix in November as part of her 2023 U.S. and Canada tour.

“The Scarlett Tour” kicks off in San Francisco in October. Doja Cat will perform at the Footprint Center on Wednesday, Nov. 8 with special guest Doechii before wrapping up her arena tour in Chicago in December.

Tickets are available through advance registration which ends on Sunday, June 25, at 10 p.m. Pacific Time. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants access to presales starting Wednesday, June 28. A limited number of tickets will be available during a general sale beginning on June 30 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com 

VIP packages are also available, including a photo-op in front of the stage, pre-show VIP lounge access and gift items. To learn more about VIP tickets, visit vipnation.com.

Doja Cat is known for her Grammy-nominated platinum album, ‘Hot Pink,’ which got over six billion streams worldwide. The album featured popular songs, ‘Say-So’ and ‘Silhouette Challenge,’ which was also the soundtrack to one of the biggest TikTok trends.

Doja Cat has claimed the #1 and #2 spots on the Billboard Top 200 chart. Last year, she won a Grammy for her single “Kiss Me More” with SZA. She has also won five American Music Awards and three MTV Video Music Awards. She was recently named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit near Lost Dutchman park was teen missing from Tempe
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
Body found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa
The woman found dead in the vehicle was reported missing by her family two days before she was...
Woman found dead on Loop 202 in Mesa had been reported missing 2 days prior

Latest News

The company that owns the restaurant night club Bottled Blonde in downtown Scottsdale is...
Scottsdale nightclub’s plan to add location in Gilbert receives pushback
The fox may have had rabies. (File photo)
Fox with signs of rabies bites teen boy in Show Low; later shot by officer
The teen was found in an open area near 101st and Campbell avenues.
Teen boy shot in Phoenix; suspect on the loose
Nightclub looking to expand in Gilbert stirring up controversy