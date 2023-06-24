Fox with signs of rabies bites teen boy in Show Low

SHOW LOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy is recovering after a fox that may have had rabies bit him in Show Low. Police said it happened near townhomes close to Show Low Lake. The Arizona Game and Fish Department told Arizona’s Family the 16-year-old boy was bitten on the hand and finger. The animal took off. The boy was then driven to the hospital. He was released that night.

Sometime later, officials say a Show Low Police officer spotted the fox. The animal tried to attack the officer by going after his pants. That’s when the officer shot and killed the fox. The officer wasn’t hurt. Navajo County workers will test the animal for rabies.

