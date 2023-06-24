Dog owners pleading for help finding 3 dogs stolen from Phoenix Airbnb

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Travis Hutchinson and Shirley Viera should be celebrating their recent engagement. Instead, the Florida couple spent the day at the Arizona Humane Society, going kennel to kennel, looking for their three dogs. “These dogs are my kids, it’s like someone kidnapped my child,” said Hutchinson. “It hurts just as bad as if someone would take my child and run, that’s how it feels.”

The distraught dog owners say that their two micro-bulldogs, Athena and Davinci, and Hutchinson’s service dog Dexter, were taken from them last Friday. The couple reportedly stayed at an Airbnb near 12th Street and Dunlap Avenue when someone broke in, robbed the place, then took off with the three dogs. “That’s the main thing; I just don’t know how they’re being treated,” said Viera. “I don’t know if they are feeding them. They’re not used to that treatment.” “I’m heartbroken,” Hutchinson added. “I’m sad. I’m angry. I’m lost, and I’m just trying to find our babies.”

The couple has spent every day this week visiting shelters and animal rescues across Phoenix, hoping their dogs will show up. They’ve also put flyers in multiple neighborhoods and asked for help on social media. “All hope is not lost,” said Francisco Cabello with the AZ Humane Society. “They do turn up. I’ve seen a lot of different situations that people have found pets. Sometimes it’s not right away, sometimes it takes days or weeks.”

The couple arrived in Phoenix a few weeks ago as part of a vacation celebration, traveling the country with their precious pets. They never imagined their trip would turn into such a nightmare. “I’m trying to stay positive and hope for the best because they are around here,” said Hutchinson. “Someone has to know something.”

If you have any information about the missing dogs, call the Phoenix Police Department. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the search and help the couple stay in Phoenix to find their dogs. For details, click or tap here.

