Crash leaves motorcyclist dead in Peoria

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:38 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A collision has left a motorcyclist dead on Friday night in Peoria. Investigators say a motorcycle rider crashed into another vehicle on State Route 74 near Lake Pleasant Parkway. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Police say the intersection will be closed for several hours as detectives continue the investigation. It’s unknown if speed or impairment are factors in the collision. The motorcycle rider hasn’t been identified.

