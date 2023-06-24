110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old boy from Ohio

Keshaun Williams
Keshaun Williams(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:15 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old boy from Cleveland, Ohio.

Police reported Keshaun Williams was last seen June 17 in the 5700 block of Fleet Avenue. He was reported missing to law enforcement on June 20.

Wiliams is described to be a Black male, 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds, with black braided hair and brown eyes.

Police reported he was last seen wearing cream-colored jogging pants with white and blue lettering and grey Jordan shoes.

Williams may have been abducted by an unknown person, according to the Cuyahoga Emergency Communications System. Police said they may be traveling in a black SUV with temporary tags.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5400.

Police said 15-year-old Keshaun Williams may be traveling with unknown suspects in a black Jeep...
Police said 15-year-old Keshaun Williams may be traveling with unknown suspects in a black Jeep SUV with temporary tags.(Cleveland Police)

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit near Lost Dutchman park was teen missing from Tempe
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
Body found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa
The woman found dead in the vehicle was reported missing by her family two days before she was...
Woman found dead on Loop 202 in Mesa had been reported missing 2 days prior
An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper is recovering in the hospital after being shot...
Chase, shootout ends with man dead, Phoenix officer and DPS trooper hospitalized

Latest News

Ohio abortion generic
Abortion in America: How access and attitudes have changed through the centuries
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus,...
Bridge over Yellowstone River collapses, sending freight train into waters below
FILE - The CBS logo appears at their broadcast center in New York on May 10, 2017. CBS News has...
CBS News effort shows the growth in solutions journalism to combat bad news fatigue
Donna Echols shows a caricature of her ex-husband and his four sons. She said he died after...
‘Beyond belief’: Woman says ex-husband died after waiting 90 minutes for ambulance