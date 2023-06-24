110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

2 people pulled from west Phoenix house fire have died, police say

A man and a woman were found unconscious and not breathing inside burning home in west Phoenix...
A man and a woman were found unconscious and not breathing inside burning home in west Phoenix on Thursday night, June 22. They were take to a hospital in extremely critical condition.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 4:06 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people who were pulled from a house fire in west Phoenix on Thursday night have died, Phoenix Police confirmed on Saturday.

On Thursday, firefighters from Phoenix, Glendale, Tolleson, Sun City and Avondale were called to a structure fire near 107th and Campbell avenues. Crews arrived and found flames and smoke from inside the home. Firefighters battled the flames and found a man and woman unconscious and not breathing inside. Both were taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

On Saturday, the Phoenix police department confirmed that the man and woman died from their injuries on Friday. Their identities have not been released. An investigation into the fire is still underway.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit near Lost Dutchman park was teen missing from Tempe
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
Body found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa
The woman found dead in the vehicle was reported missing by her family two days before she was...
Woman found dead on Loop 202 in Mesa had been reported missing 2 days prior
An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper is recovering in the hospital after being shot...
Chase, shootout ends with man dead, Phoenix officer and DPS trooper hospitalized

Latest News

Ohio abortion generic
Abortion in America: How access and attitudes have changed through the centuries
FILE - The CBS logo appears at their broadcast center in New York on May 10, 2017. CBS News has...
CBS News effort shows the growth in solutions journalism to combat bad news fatigue
Investigators believe the shooting involved the men in the surveillance footage.
Police seek suspects in connection with May shooting in Phoenix
2 men seen running from scene of May 5 shooting in Phoenix