2 people pulled from west Phoenix house fire have died, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people who were pulled from a house fire in west Phoenix on Thursday night have died, Phoenix Police confirmed on Saturday.

On Thursday, firefighters from Phoenix, Glendale, Tolleson, Sun City and Avondale were called to a structure fire near 107th and Campbell avenues. Crews arrived and found flames and smoke from inside the home. Firefighters battled the flames and found a man and woman unconscious and not breathing inside. Both were taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

On Saturday, the Phoenix police department confirmed that the man and woman died from their injuries on Friday. Their identities have not been released. An investigation into the fire is still underway.

