19 charged in trafficking ring that moved drugs from Arizona to Indiana

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE/3TV/CBS 5) - A large-scale drug raid in the Indianapolis area on Thursday has 19 facing federal charges, accused of trafficking fentanyl from Mexico through Arizona and into Indiana. Investigators say 18 locations in central Indiana and Arizona were targeted. On Friday, WAVE News learned the group is accused of trafficking significant amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine from Arizona through the mail to the Indianapolis, Anderson and Muncie areas. According to officials, these drug dealers were heavily armed as well. The drugs primarily came from two drug cartels.

This year-long investigation led to the seizure of more than 320,000 fentanyl pills, more than 117 pounds of meth, 113 firearms and 60 devices that could convert them into machine guns. Agency leaders came together to make this announcement on Friday and thank the agencies that worked together to make their communities safer.

“We go out and we do our jobs each and every day to try to make our communities safe,” US Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary Myers said. “But we do need people that do not have drug problems, that have everything going good for them, that can go out and make a difference in somebody’s life. And that’s why we need the community to come together to make a difference, because when you get calls, like we all do, from a devastated family member that lost someone, it’s just, it’s brutal. It’ll never be the same for them, a holiday, a birthday, a special celebration, and they lost a loved one. So, we need to combat this together.”

Sixteen people were arrested on Thursday, with all of them being from Indiana. The feds are still looking for three people: 20-year-old Jaraughn Bertram, 18-year-old Joaquin Carranza and 22-year-old Jordan Sumner. Bertram is considered one of the drug ring’s co-leaders. They’re all considered armed and dangerous. “Come face the charges against you. Put up any defense you might have but come in safely. So I encourage you to turn yourself but know we are not waiting for that. We are gonna come find you,” Myers said.

