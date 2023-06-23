Tennessee police K9 retires after 7 years of service

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (3TV/CBS 5) — After serving the Bradley County Community in Tennessee for seven long years and being shot in the line of duty, a K9 officer is finally retiring.

Joker was shot nearly two years ago. Sadly, he was forced into early retirement shortly after returning to the force due to his injuries and enduring several surgeries. After years of dedication to serving the community, neighbors decided to pay back the favor and helped celebrate him during his retirement ceremony.

Joker’s story inspired the Tennessee bill “Joker’s Law,” which increases the penalty for hiring or killing a police animal by making it a felony. In his career, the pup logged more than 650 calls and helped put more than 100 behind bars.

