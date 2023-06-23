110 ° Day Contest
Tennessee police K9 retires after 7 years of service

Joker was shot nearly two years ago and though he recently got back on duty, he was forced to retire soon after.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (3TV/CBS 5) — After serving the Bradley County Community in Tennessee for seven long years and being shot in the line of duty, a K9 officer is finally retiring.

Joker was shot nearly two years ago. Sadly, he was forced into early retirement shortly after returning to the force due to his injuries and enduring several surgeries. After years of dedication to serving the community, neighbors decided to pay back the favor and helped celebrate him during his retirement ceremony.

Joker’s story inspired the Tennessee bill “Joker’s Law,” which increases the penalty for hiring or killing a police animal by making it a felony. In his career, the pup logged more than 650 calls and helped put more than 100 behind bars.

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

