Suspect randomly attacks 83-year-old man waiting for light rail, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is accused of randomly beating an 83-year-old who was waiting on a light rail platform in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday morning. Just before 9 a.m., court documents say the victim was sitting and waiting for the light rail on 12th and Washington streets when suddenly 48-year-old Michael Johnson went up to him and started punching him in the face multiple times. The victim was knocked to the floor, and Johnson began kicking him, police said. Johnson then ran away.

The victim told police the attack was unprovoked, and he had no idea who Johnson was or why he started beating him, court paperwork states. He had cuts on his head and face and was taken to the hospital. Doctors found he broke his ribs in the attack, investigators said.

Officers got surveillance video from the light rail platform and began searching for Johnson. On Wednesday, they found Johnson at a Valley Metro park and ride location near 16th and Jefferson streets, roughly a mile from where the initial attack happened. He was taken into custody and refused to speak to police. Johnson was booked on one count of adult abuse and one count of aggravated assault.

