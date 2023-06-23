110 ° Day Contest
SRP and APS highlight community programs as temperatures rise across metro Phoenix

The SRP Safety Net program helps protect against power shutoffs by informing a family member or...
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been a mild summer this year, yet the heat has already killed six people. The same amount Maricopa County had recorded by this time last year.

The hottest day recorded last year was 115 on July 11. We are forecasted to hit 110 on Monday and declared a First Alert Weather Day. “With our homeless rate increasing, especially in Arizona and around Phoenix. That’s something we’ve been paying close attention to,” said Chris Helmuth, APS Community Specialist.

Last summer was the deadliest on record for heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County, killing 425 people. The majority of those who died were homeless. To help, the county has already set up cooling centers and hydration stations. “We have a great partnership with Solari, 211 and Lyft for those folks who may need a ride to a cooling center can get a free ride, no questions asked,” said Helmuth.

In 2022, the heat killed 85 people inside their homes, which could be due to a lack of air conditioning. As of this week, there haven’t been any indoor heat-related deaths. “We also support a great program through FSL which is an air conditioning repair and replacement program for those are struggling to afford those services,” she said.

SRP says no one should face uncertainty when paying for their power bill. “We’re more than willing to work with you. Whether that just means you just need a few extra days to pay your bill, you need to get set up on a payment plan,” said Tim Herchold, Senior Analyst for SRP Customers.

To ensure a loved one’s service doesn’t get disrupted, SRP has a Safety Net Program. “That’s a program where customers can choose to have either a friend of family member notified in the event their account comes past due. That way keeping your friends and family can better protect you from having service disrupted,” Herchold said.

It’s important for hikers to eat healthy snacks and drink plenty of water before, during, and after a hike to help prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Additional resources and assistance programs available in your area

SRP partners with the Salvation Army and our customers to provide energy assistance to those in need through SHARE: Service to Help Arizonans with Relief on Energy. Learn how to help neighbors in need or request assistance to pay for power.

Heat relief initiatives APS supports:

  • Emergency Shelter & Eviction Prevention: In partnership with St. Vincent de Paul, APS helps shelter families through eviction-prevention assistance or emergency community housing. Recently, APS also supported St. Vincent de Paul’s efforts to help those experiencing homelessness in downtown Phoenix with services.
  • Cooling & Hydration Stations: APS supports The Salvation Army’s cooling and hydration stations throughout nine counties in Arizona (Maricopa, Pinal, Yuma, Yavapai, La Paz, Navajo, Gila, Cochise and Coconino). Last year, 63,318 individuals received heat relief and 174,009 bottles of water were handed out at cooling and hydration centers across the state.
  • Heat Relief Kits: APS volunteers work with The Salvation Army to stuff 1,000 heat relief bags for those who visit a cooling and hydration station, providing them with hats, cooling towels, sunscreen and other items.
  • 2-1-1 Arizona & APS Transportation Program: APS works alongside Solari, Inc. and Lyft to provide eligible Arizonan’s free rides to cooling shelters. See if you qualify here.
  • Healthy Homes Air Conditioning Program: In partnership with FSL, APS helps vulnerable households in Maricopa, La Paz, Pinal, Yavapai and Yuma counties by supporting emergency repair or replacement of air conditioning systems during the hot summer months. Email achelp@fsl.org for more information.

