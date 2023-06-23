SRP and APS highlight community programs as temperatures rise across metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been a mild summer this year, yet the heat has already killed six people. The same amount Maricopa County had recorded by this time last year.

The hottest day recorded last year was 115 on July 11. We are forecasted to hit 110 on Monday and declared a First Alert Weather Day. “With our homeless rate increasing, especially in Arizona and around Phoenix. That’s something we’ve been paying close attention to,” said Chris Helmuth, APS Community Specialist.

Last summer was the deadliest on record for heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County, killing 425 people. The majority of those who died were homeless. To help, the county has already set up cooling centers and hydration stations. “We have a great partnership with Solari, 211 and Lyft for those folks who may need a ride to a cooling center can get a free ride, no questions asked,” said Helmuth.

In 2022, the heat killed 85 people inside their homes, which could be due to a lack of air conditioning. As of this week, there haven’t been any indoor heat-related deaths. “We also support a great program through FSL which is an air conditioning repair and replacement program for those are struggling to afford those services,” she said.

SRP says no one should face uncertainty when paying for their power bill. “We’re more than willing to work with you. Whether that just means you just need a few extra days to pay your bill, you need to get set up on a payment plan,” said Tim Herchold, Senior Analyst for SRP Customers.

To ensure a loved one’s service doesn’t get disrupted, SRP has a Safety Net Program. “That’s a program where customers can choose to have either a friend of family member notified in the event their account comes past due. That way keeping your friends and family can better protect you from having service disrupted,” Herchold said.

It’s important for hikers to eat healthy snacks and drink plenty of water before, during, and after a hike to help prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Create a Safety Net

If your electric bill becomes past due, SRP can contact someone you trust. The SRP Safety Net program helps protect against power shutoffs by informing a family member or friend. They don’t even have to be an SRP customer. Sign up today.

Additional resources and assistance programs available in your area

Saint Vincent de Paul

Community Information & Referrals: 211 or 1 (877) 211-8661

SRP partners with the Salvation Army and our customers to provide energy assistance to those in need through SHARE: Service to Help Arizonans with Relief on Energy. Learn how to help neighbors in need or request assistance to pay for power.

Heat relief initiatives APS supports:

