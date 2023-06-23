110 ° Day Contest
Politics Unplugged podcast is coming June 26

Political discourse done differently
Politics Unplugged podcast
Politics Unplugged podcast(Arizona's Family)
By Dennis Welch
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:56 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Political insight done differently. Arizona’s Family political editor Dennis Welch questions the most powerful people in the state, holds the lawmakers and newsmakers accountable, and talks to the experts to get to the bottom of what’s happening in Arizona and across the United States.

The first episode featuring an in-depth conversation with former Arizona governor Doug Ducey drops Monday, June 26.

LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Available Now: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Amazon Music | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act
In a press release sent out Friday, the governor’s office justifies the order as “protecting...
Gov. Hobbs signs executive order limiting prosecution of abortion-related cases
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled the United States doesn't have to secure water access for the...
Navajo Nation advocates surprised by Supreme Court ruling on water access