Phoenicians have more auto loan debt than drivers in most major cities

PEORIA,AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Annette Spychalla is busy building her business as a life coach, helping people reach all kinds of goals. But for a long time, she herself felt a little bit stuck. For her, the roadblock was debt that had racked up during a divorce and cross-country move.

“I wanted to take the kids on a vacation, and it was like, ‘do I put it on a credit card, or am I going to make the responsible choice here?’” she said.

The vacation went on the back burner. Spychalla got help from a debt relief counselor at Money Management International (MMI), set a budget and started making payments. “I paid off about $20,000 in credit card debt and also a car loan, which was another $15,000,” she told On Your Side. “It wasn’t just, ‘Do I need the new designer bag?’ It was necessities, and certainly as a single mom, those racked up pretty quickly.”

It’s the reality for so many families. According to a recent LendingTree study, Americans are carrying an average of $39,713 in non-mortgage debt. That includes things like personal loans, car loans, student loans and credit card debt. In the Phoenix metro area, the average non-mortgage debt is slightly higher, at $40,484. “The truth is that Americans have a mountain of debt,” LendingTree’s Matt Schulz said. “There’s no question in my mind that we’re going to top the trillion dollar mark for the first time in the country’s history when it comes to credit card debt and that’s a really troubling thing, but it’s also not that surprising, unfortunately.”

With rising interest rates, that debt is just going to get more and more expensive. “It’s absolutely crucial that you do what you can to knock down that debt as soon as you possibly can,” Schulz said. “If you have good credit, the best thing that you can do to knock down credit card debt is to get a 0% balance transfer credit card. They can save you a ton of time and interest when it comes to paying off that credit card debt because it gives you 12, 15, up to 21 months without accruing any interest on that balance.”

Credit cards are just a portion of outstanding consumer debt. “Where Phoenix really struggles is with auto loan debt,” Schulz said. “It’s one of the highest in the country.” According to Lending Tree, the average auto loan debt in the Phoenix metro area is $16,481, while the average student loan debt is just over $10,076 and the average credit card debt is about $7,583. The only metro areas with higher average auto loan debt are San Antonio at $18,248, Orlando at $16,834, Dallas at $16,644 and Austin at $16,513.

If you’re considering a new vehicle, take some time to save up before you buy. A high-yield savings account may help. “The less you have to finance on that car, the better off you’ll be because rates are so high,” Schulz said.

That’s a monthly payment Spychalla is proud she doesn’t have. “I am driving a car right now that has 175,000 miles on it, and she’s a beauty,” she said. “She’s treated us very well, so I am just grateful every day that I have the car.”

The vacation hasn’t happened yet, but it’s on the horizon. “We’re working on it,” she said.

