110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

New Tempe police chief looks to earn public trust, encourage community involvement

New Tempe Police Chief Ken McCoy sat down for a one-on-one interview with Arizona's Family to talk about trust and transparency with the community.
By Jason Barry
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The city of Tempe has a new “top cop,” and he’s determined to make a difference. Tempe Police Chief Kenneth McCoy sat down with Arizona’s Family for a one-on-one interview Thursday.

He discussed the importance of earning the public’s trust and improving relationships between officers and the public. “It only takes one incident anywhere in the U.S. with law enforcement for trust to erode,” said McCoy. “We have to be building trust constantly; we have to be doing it every day. For me, getting out every day and, meeting with people, listening to build that relationship is critically important.”

McCoy started his new job a couple of weeks ago, replacing Jeff Glover, who was appointed the director of Arizona’s Department of Public Safety. He served 27 years with the Anchorage Police Department.

He believes his vast experience will serve him well in Arizona. McCoy has already started individual meetings with staff to determine what changes can be made to improve morale and protect the public. “I am a servant leader,” he explained. “I view my role as that of supporting the men and women who do this work, ensuring they have everything they need to be successful because if I support them and set them up for success, they’re going to accomplish our mission.”

Another priority for McCoy is expanding relationships with other agencies so officers can get the assistance they need in domestic violence and mental health situations. He also wants to create more community events for officers to interact with the public. McCoy said he’s a big supporter of body cameras and providing transparency.

He said adjusting to the Arizona weather will take a little time compared to what he was used to in Alaska, but it won’t impact his job. “There are differences, I went from one extreme climate to another. However what’s the same are the people,” said McCoy. “For me, it’s always about the people. This is a wonderful community that wants better relations with its law enforcement agency. I want this community to know that every decision I make will be with this community in mind.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
If a washing machine hose bursts, 650 gallons of water will leak into your home every hour.
Insurance company warns Arizona homeowners to replace rubber hoses
Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit near Lost Dutchman park was teen missing from Tempe
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
Body found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Johnson was booked on one count of adult abuse and one count of aggravated assault.
Suspect randomly attacks 83-year-old man waiting for light rail, Phoenix police say
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
The two victims weren’t seriously injured, police said.
Alleged assault suspect in custody after barricading himself inside Phoenix home
DPS Trooper Sean Harkins was shot in the left leg on Monday.
New body-cam video shows moment trooper was shot by suspect in central Phoenix
VIDEO: DPS releases bodycam after trooper shot in Phoenix