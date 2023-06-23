New Tempe police chief looks to earn public trust, encourage community involvement

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The city of Tempe has a new “top cop,” and he’s determined to make a difference. Tempe Police Chief Kenneth McCoy sat down with Arizona’s Family for a one-on-one interview Thursday.

He discussed the importance of earning the public’s trust and improving relationships between officers and the public. “It only takes one incident anywhere in the U.S. with law enforcement for trust to erode,” said McCoy. “We have to be building trust constantly; we have to be doing it every day. For me, getting out every day and, meeting with people, listening to build that relationship is critically important.”

McCoy started his new job a couple of weeks ago, replacing Jeff Glover, who was appointed the director of Arizona’s Department of Public Safety. He served 27 years with the Anchorage Police Department.

He believes his vast experience will serve him well in Arizona. McCoy has already started individual meetings with staff to determine what changes can be made to improve morale and protect the public. “I am a servant leader,” he explained. “I view my role as that of supporting the men and women who do this work, ensuring they have everything they need to be successful because if I support them and set them up for success, they’re going to accomplish our mission.”

Another priority for McCoy is expanding relationships with other agencies so officers can get the assistance they need in domestic violence and mental health situations. He also wants to create more community events for officers to interact with the public. McCoy said he’s a big supporter of body cameras and providing transparency.

He said adjusting to the Arizona weather will take a little time compared to what he was used to in Alaska, but it won’t impact his job. “There are differences, I went from one extreme climate to another. However what’s the same are the people,” said McCoy. “For me, it’s always about the people. This is a wonderful community that wants better relations with its law enforcement agency. I want this community to know that every decision I make will be with this community in mind.”

