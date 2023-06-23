Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer sues Kari Lake, her campaign for defamation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County’s top election official is taking legal action against former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake due to her reported lies about the 2022 election. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer filed a defamation lawsuit on Thursday against Lake, Lake For Arizona, and Save Arizona Fund, Inc., a corporation that fundraises for Lake.

According to the 104-page document, Richer is going after Lake for two central claims about the 2022 election in the county. The first is called “ballot size sabotage.” The lawsuit says Lake repeated lies that Richer intentionally printed 19-inch images on 20-inch ballots so the electronic tabulators would jam all day. The second claim Richer is suing over is Lake’s belief that due to the jammed tabulators, he inserted 300,000 illegal early-vote ballots into the system to change the election outcome. The lawsuit said Lake spread these lies at rallies, speeches, podcasts, and social media. Lawyers said that her campaign and the fundraiser corporation supported the untrue statements also to make money.

Judge Peter A. Thompson ruled the court didn’t find clear and convincing evidence in Lake's claim.

According to the lawsuit, because of these “knowing and malicious falsehoods,” Richer and his family have been targeted with death threats. Richer’s lawyers also claim in the lawsuit that Lake made two accusations even after the Arizona courts found no evidence of those claims. Richer has also repeatedly said he is not responsible for Election Day operations. The Maricopa County Recorder’s Office is responsible for much work leading up to Election Day, like registering voters and maintaining voter files. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is responsible for Election Day and any in-person voting during the weekend before Election Day.

In the court documents, Richer’s legal team included dozens of pages containing copies of tweets and mailers from Lake and her campaign to spread the false claims. The lawsuit makes three claims for defamation regarding the ballot size sabotage accusation and two claims of defamation for the illegal ballot injection accusation. According to the court documents, Richer is seeking money for nominal damages, compensatory damages, punitive damages, plus the cost of legal fees. He also wants all of the statements regarding the ballot size and the illegal ballot injection allegations to be removed from websites and social media accounts. Richer wants a jury trial.

I'm suing Kari Lake.



I'd hoped the defamation would stop after the election. I waited.



I'd hoped it would stop after the first election trial. I waited.



I'd hoped it would stop after the appeal. I waited.



I'd hoped it would stop after the second trial. I waited.



— Stephen Richer—Maricopa Cnty Recorder (prsnl acct) (@stephen_richer) June 22, 2023

