Man who killed bear describes moment neighbor was mauled to death near Prescott

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is reliving the horrific morning he was told to grab his gun and kill a bear that was mauling his neighbor in the Groom Creek area near Prescott. It’s the first deadly bear attack in Arizona in more than a decade. David Montano told Arizona’s Family he was woken up by a neighbor pounding on his door and telling him to grab his gun because “the bear has Steven.”

Montano says he ran at least 50 yards to see the massive black bear on top of 66-year-old Steven Jackson. He drew his rifle and fired two shots at the bear to put him down. Sadly, Jackson had died. “It all happened so fast. It was an instance of ‘Hey I want to save his life, I wanted to do everything to save him.’ Unfortunately, it was not the outcome that happened,” he said.

Montano said he was able to shoot under pressure from his previous work with the government. He wishes Jackson, his friend of four years and next-door neighbor, survived the attack. “We lost someone that was close to us in our community. We lost an expert in the wilderness in survival, in construction; he knew so much. The biggest emotional piece is we lost someone on this mountain. It’s going to take time to heal; we don’t know how long,” he explained.

Wildlife officials called it an unprovoked attack. Tests came back normal on the animal, and the male bear weighed more than the average bear in Arizona. Officials said they were grateful Montano killed the bear to prevent a manhunt. “We have to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our children by putting down the bear, that’s exactly what I did,” he said.

