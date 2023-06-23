Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder of Vietnam veteran in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has learned his fate after investigators say he strangled and murdered a Vietnam veteran in a Gilbert home nearly three years ago. On Friday, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced Jacob Samia would spend life in prison with the possibility of release after 25 years. On May 2, a jury found Samia guilty of five counts, including first-degree murder, for the death of 73-year-old Frank Bernal.

On October 11, 2020, Samia had been out drinking with friends when he left his group and tried to break into a vape shop next door, investigators said. However, one of Samia’s friends called 911 and told police about the attempted break-in. Officers arrived and found a trail of blood leading to Bernal’s home off Warner and Cooper roads, less than half a mile from the smoke shop. Bernal had been sleeping when Samia broke in and beat him, police said. Samia then strangled the veteran and bit off a piece of his face, court paperwork states. Bernal was rushed to the hospital but died nine days later.

After the attack, court documents say a homeowner who lived a mile from Bernal’s house said Samia knocked on the door and asked to call 911. Officers arrived at the home and found him covered in blood. He was taken into custody. Officers called the murder “a random act of violence” and said Samia didn’t know Bernal.

Bernal fought in the Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart after he was injured during combat. His brothers, Andy and Conrad, gave heartbreaking victim statements about his death. “I saw the strangulation marks on his neck, and it was really hard to see my brother that way. Frank survived the attacks in the jungles of Vietnam but he did not survive the brutal attack in the sanctity of his own home,” Andy said. “My brother was my hero growing up. Our brother was a role model for our entire family. He was always there for all of us,” Conrad added.

