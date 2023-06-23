110 ° Day Contest
Man dead after shooting in south Phoenix; police seek tips for suspect

A man died after he was apparently shot Thursday night in South Mountain Village near 16th and...
A man died after he was apparently shot Thursday night in South Mountain Village near 16th and Illini streets, south of Salt River.(Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:16 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a shooting late Thursday night in south Phoenix.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. near 16th and E Illini streets, in a neighborhood south of Salt River and just north of Broadway Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who was shot. Phoenix fire paramedics then arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead. Police say the suspect involved in the shooting left the area before officers arrived.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting and working to identify the suspect. Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting that can lead to an arrest to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS to stay anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

