110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

“Lucky to be alive”: Phoenix man says his SUV was shot at random on highway

The victim is perplexed as to the motive of the crime.
The victim is perplexed as to the motive of the crime.(Arizona's Family)
By David Caltabiano
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:45 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix man said his rental SUV was shot at random around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Greenway offramp northbound on state Route 51. Ken Maki pointed to what he believed were bullet holes in the Jeep with an entry point in the driver-side back window, markings on the front seat headrest and an exit point on the passenger side window. Phoenix Police confirm they went to Maki’s home and photographed damage to the vehicle, but no shell casing has been found from the alleged shooting. “Eighteen inches to the left it would have been my head and not the window,” said Maki. “Pretty lucky to be alive. This is insane, can’t believe this happened.”

Maki said the traffic was lighter than usual and he did not get into a road rage situation. He also said it could not have been targeted since he was not driving his truck and instead in a rental SUV, leaving him perplexed as to the motive of the crime. “Why? What were you thinking?” asked Maki. “I hope this a single incident and it doesn’t keep happening.”

Joker was shot nearly two years ago and though he recently got back on duty, he was forced to retire soon after. (Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s)

Phoenix Police said no suspects were identified but Maki hopes an arrest is made. “We can’t have this. Granted I made it through, but if someone else gets shot at, they might not, we don’t want that to happen,” he said. Maki said he has to pay a thousand dollars for the damages to the Jeep, but he feels grateful he’s OK. “A mile or two slower, maybe it wouldn’t have turned out so good,” said Maki.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit near Lost Dutchman park was teen missing from Tempe
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
Body found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa
An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper is recovering in the hospital after being shot...
Chase, shootout ends with man dead, Phoenix officer and DPS trooper hospitalized

Latest News

Like every other alpine community, Peeples Valley is at risk of being overrun by wildfire.
Rural Arizona fire district preparing for the next big wildfire
DPS says 55-year-old Shawn E. Osborn was pretending to be a police officer during a road rage...
DPS arrests man accused of impersonating an officer east of Sedona
The fire started on Thursday.
Evacuations lifted as crews continue battling 2 wildfires in southern Arizona
The SRP Safety Net program helps protect against power shutoffs by informing a family member or...
SRP and APS highlight community programs as temperatures rise across metro Phoenix
Planned Parenthood Arizona said the governor's order would help "ease the fear and uncertainty"...
Gov. Hobbs signs executive order limiting prosecution of abortion-related cases