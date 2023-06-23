“Lucky to be alive”: Phoenix man says his SUV was shot at random on highway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix man said his rental SUV was shot at random around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Greenway offramp northbound on state Route 51. Ken Maki pointed to what he believed were bullet holes in the Jeep with an entry point in the driver-side back window, markings on the front seat headrest and an exit point on the passenger side window. Phoenix Police confirm they went to Maki’s home and photographed damage to the vehicle, but no shell casing has been found from the alleged shooting. “Eighteen inches to the left it would have been my head and not the window,” said Maki. “Pretty lucky to be alive. This is insane, can’t believe this happened.”

Maki said the traffic was lighter than usual and he did not get into a road rage situation. He also said it could not have been targeted since he was not driving his truck and instead in a rental SUV, leaving him perplexed as to the motive of the crime. “Why? What were you thinking?” asked Maki. “I hope this a single incident and it doesn’t keep happening.”

Joker was shot nearly two years ago and though he recently got back on duty, he was forced to retire soon after. (Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s)

Phoenix Police said no suspects were identified but Maki hopes an arrest is made. “We can’t have this. Granted I made it through, but if someone else gets shot at, they might not, we don’t want that to happen,” he said. Maki said he has to pay a thousand dollars for the damages to the Jeep, but he feels grateful he’s OK. “A mile or two slower, maybe it wouldn’t have turned out so good,” said Maki.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.