Hot weekend ahead for the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Today will be the coolest day in the foreseeable future, with a high of just 100 degrees in Phoenix this afternoon. That’s 6 degrees below normal for this time of year in the Valley. And if we fall short and top out in the 90s, it will be only the second time since 1972 that Phoenix was not in the triple digits on June 23.

That mild weather will be a distant memory by this weekend when a ridge of high pressure starts to build over our region and temperatures skyrocket. Look for sunny and dry weather all weekend, with a high of 105 degrees on Saturday and 109 degrees on Sunday.

Early next week, our first 110-degree day of the year is likely in Phoenix on Monday, followed by highs hovering around 110 or higher all the way through next week. Monday will be a First Alert weather day as it will be our first especially hot day of the summer.

