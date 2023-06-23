High heat coming Monday for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A fantastic way to start off the weekend! Our daytime highs on this sunny and breezy Friday have been running about 5-6 degrees below average for this date in June. However, it does come at a price. All of this sunlight has sparked high ozone levels. A High Pollution Advisory is in effect today, Saturday and Sunday for the Valley and Maricopa County. The HPA is also today through Monday for Pinal County. Very windy and dry conditions have prompted a Red Flag Warning for parts of northeastern Arizona until 9 p.m. (local time) tonight for high wind gusts and extremely low humidity levels. Lows tonight will also be on the cool side, with lows around 70 degrees.

High ozone, high fire danger and excessive heat all playing a roll tonight and through the weekend. (AZ Family)

Look for warmer conditions under sunny skies for Saturday. Highs are nearing 110 by Sunday, but we should stay below that mark here in the Valley. After an unusual June cool streak, we have declared a First Alert for High Heat beginning Monday with our first 110 of the year. For the folks in the southeastern part of the state, an Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the potential risk of heat-related illnesses, especially those working outdoors. High pressure, which has been dominating the Southern Plains and Texas with scorching heat, should build in from the west and keep our temperatures above normal, 109-112, through the rest of the week. Our First Alert forecast team will update you, especially as we approach the July 4th holiday!

