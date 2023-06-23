110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Fire crews save 6-week-old kitten stuck in block wall

Firefighters in Nevada saved a 6-week-old kitten stuck in a block wall.
Firefighters in Nevada saved a 6-week-old kitten stuck in a block wall.(Henderson Fire Department)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:19 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Henderson, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - Firefighters in Southern Nevada rescued a young feline caught in a tough spot.

The Henderson Fire Department reports that crews were able to free a 6-week-old kitten that got stuck inside a block wall earlier this week.

According to the department, firefighters responded to the scene at around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday with reports of the tiny cat being unable to free itself from the wall.

Crews said they used “a bit of creativity and perseverance” and were able to save the young cat.

“HFD saved the kitten!” the department shared online with photos of the rescue.

No immediate word was given about how the cat initially got inside the wall.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit near Lost Dutchman park was teen missing from Tempe
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
Body found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa
An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper is recovering in the hospital after being shot...
Chase, shootout ends with man dead, Phoenix officer and DPS trooper hospitalized

Latest News

In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, from top to bottom, the vessels Horizon...
Titan implosion has searchers hunting for clues, officials grappling with complex investigation
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Faith and Freedom Coalition Policy...
Pence calls for his 2024 rivals to back a 15-week federal abortion ban on eve of Dobbs anniversary
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about abortion access during a Democratic National Committee...
Biden will sign an order seeking to protect birth control access a year after Roe was overturned
A crucial route connecting multiple states is reopening far ahead of schedule Friday.
Interstate 95 reopens less than two weeks after deadly collapse in Philadelphia